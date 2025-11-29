Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,594,000 after buying an additional 99,087 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 19,507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 49.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 301,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,021,000 after buying an additional 99,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $114.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,911,452.29. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.