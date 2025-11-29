First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. $FWRG Stock Position Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,649 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 8,815.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 85.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,400,000 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $77,748,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,289,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,470,483.28. The trade was a 45.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.03, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. First Watch Restaurant Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FWRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.