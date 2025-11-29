First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as low as $11.50. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.52.
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Company Profile
First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Meta Platforms May Ditch NVIDIA Chips—Here’s Why Investors Care
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- SoFi Technologies: From Fintech Speculation to Profit Engine
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Gold to $5,000? What Bank of America and UBS Have to Say
Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.