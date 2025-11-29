First National Advisers LLC Sells 3,254 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

First National Advisers LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 1.8% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.