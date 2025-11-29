First National Advisers LLC Purchases 797 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,802 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,610,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,827,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $18,579,549,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after buying an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $400.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.61.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $402.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $352.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.