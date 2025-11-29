First National Advisers LLC Purchases 5,133 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises 0.8% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,996,519,000 after buying an additional 6,241,163 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,443,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CocaCola by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,561 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Max R. Levchin bought 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $503,483.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,835.29. This represents a 102.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,864,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,707.53. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 225,252 shares of company stock worth $15,953,007 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

KO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

