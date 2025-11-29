First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 9178725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$0.70 price target on First Mining Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Mining Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$533.66 million, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Mining is a Canadian gold developer focused on the development and permitting of the Springpole Gold Project in northwestern Ontario. Springpole is one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Canada. The results of a positive Pre-Feasibility Study for the Springpole Gold Project were announced by First Mining in January 2021, and permitting activities are on-going with submission of an Environmental Impact Statement for the project targeted for 2021.

