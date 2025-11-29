First Majestic Silver Corp. $AG Shares Acquired by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,665 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,475,305 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,614 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,013,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,803 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,845,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,436,000 after purchasing an additional 820,664 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,612,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 3,957,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,920,871 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,125,000 after buying an additional 428,006 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 price objective on First Majestic Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,512.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.0052 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

