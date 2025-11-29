First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. $FR Stock Position Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 877,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,838 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $42,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $746,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 76.8% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 38,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 97,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,413 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $181.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.63 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 33.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.940-2.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

