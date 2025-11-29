Financial Survey: Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) and Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF)

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Free Report) and Firefly Neuroscience (NASDAQ:AIFF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wearable Devices and Firefly Neuroscience”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices $422,000.00 27.91 -$7.88 million N/A N/A Firefly Neuroscience $783,000.00 30.05 -$10.46 million ($2.09) -0.83

Risk & Volatility

Wearable Devices has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Firefly Neuroscience.

Wearable Devices has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Firefly Neuroscience has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and Firefly Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A Firefly Neuroscience -5,335.75% -464.02% -245.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Wearable Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Firefly Neuroscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wearable Devices and Firefly Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 1 0 0 0 1.00 Firefly Neuroscience 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Wearable Devices beats Firefly Neuroscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in the development of a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle touchless finger movements. The company offers Mudra development kits that enable users to control digital devices, including consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, AR glasses, VR headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, and others through finger movements and hand gestures; and SNC sensor module, an operating system (OS) software package and algorithm package to customers. It also provides Mudra Band, a neural input wristband, which allows users to control Apple ecosystem devices, including iPhone, Mac computer, Apple TV, and iPad using subtle touchless finger movements and gestures; and Mudra XR wristband, a wearable controller for smart glasses and spatial computing that supports hands-free interaction. The company serves consumer electronics companies and brands, industrial manufacturing companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, academia and research universities, and B2C market. Wearable Devices Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Firefly Neuroscience

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. It serves pharmaceutical companies and medical practitioners. Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada.

