Financial Survey: Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF – Get Free Report) and Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and Jack In The Box, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jack In The Box 3 13 5 0 2.10

Jack In The Box has a consensus price target of $23.90, indicating a potential upside of 20.76%. Given Jack In The Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jack In The Box is more favorable than DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

99.8% of Jack In The Box shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Jack In The Box shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and Jack In The Box”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box $1.47 billion 0.26 -$36.69 million ($4.27) -4.64

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jack In The Box.

Profitability

This table compares DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and Jack In The Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Jack In The Box -4.34% -11.31% 3.82%

Summary

Jack In The Box beats DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft provides catering services in Austria, Turkey, Great Britain, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel. The Airline Catering division offers airline catering services. The International Event Catering division provides event catering and infrastructure services. The Restaurants, Lounges & Hotel division engages in the operation of restaurants and Demel cafés, lounges, and hotels; and retail and airport gastronomy businesses. This segment also operates under the DO & CO, Hédiard, HENRY, and Demel brands. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1981 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

