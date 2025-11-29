Financial Comparison: Data443 Risk Mitigation (ATDSD) vs. Its Competitors

Risk and Volatility

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, meaning that its stock price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation’s rivals have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30% Data443 Risk Mitigation Competitors -43.03% -34.74% -5.53%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million -$9.71 million 0.00 Data443 Risk Mitigation Competitors $804.46 million $13.44 million -0.83

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Data443 Risk Mitigation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation. Data443 Risk Mitigation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Data443 Risk Mitigation rivals beat Data443 Risk Mitigation on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

