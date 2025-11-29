Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF $FIDU Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 4.77% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $68,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Fischer Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.11. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $84.07.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.