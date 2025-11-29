F m Investments LLC Takes Position in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

F m Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 67,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $49,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,733 shares in the company, valued at $759,678.20. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark R. Desrochers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,132. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 20,398 shares of company stock valued at $923,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 0.6%

HMN opened at $45.78 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.02.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $330.60 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Report on HMN

About Horace Mann Educators

(Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.