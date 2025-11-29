F m Investments LLC Sells 3,344 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

F m Investments LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of APD stock opened at $261.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.55 and a 1 year high of $341.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -402.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.