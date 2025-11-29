F m Investments LLC Sells 180 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Saia by 177.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $282.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.26 and its 200 day moving average is $289.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $587.86.
In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Partners set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Saia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.10.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
