F m Investments LLC Sells 180 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

F m Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Saia by 177.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $282.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.26 and its 200 day moving average is $289.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $587.86.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Redburn Partners set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Saia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.10.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

