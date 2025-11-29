F m Investments LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

F m Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% during the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.1%

SHW stock opened at $343.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.84. The company has a market capitalization of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $308.84 and a 52 week high of $398.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

