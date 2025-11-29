F m Investments LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Crown Castle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 751,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Crown Castle by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 45,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

