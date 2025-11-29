F m Investments LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

F m Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 618,117 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12,069.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 108,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.57.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.39.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

