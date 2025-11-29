F m Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

F m Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,556 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 4,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 60,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $79.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

