F m Investments LLC Buys 1,752 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

F m Investments LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CVS Health by 119.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 418.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

