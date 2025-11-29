F m Investments LLC Acquires 471 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

F m Investments LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $211,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $1,862,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Medina Manuel Hidalgo sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $117,256.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.16. This represents a 71.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,123,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,242,015.55. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,161 shares of company stock worth $18,996,062. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Up 0.3%

GH stock opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $112.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Guardant Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

