Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and traded as low as $43.7850. Experian shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 101,870 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Experian alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Experian

Experian Price Performance

Experian Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13.

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.