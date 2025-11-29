Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.67 and traded as low as $43.7850. Experian shares last traded at $44.01, with a volume of 101,870 shares.
Separately, Citigroup raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
