Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 87.25.

The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 42.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 53.93.

