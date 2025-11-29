Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. 13,659,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average session volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

EVOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.

The company has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.11.

