Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Evoke to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.25.
Read Our Latest Report on EVOK
Evoke Price Performance
About Evoke
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Alphabet: The AI Leader Best Positioned to Dominate 2026
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 2 Reasons to Load Up on Fiserv, 1 to Stay Away
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the Evolution of AI Infrastructure
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.