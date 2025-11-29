Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Should You Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Evoke to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoke has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

