Evoke (LON:EVOK) Trading Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

EVOK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Evoke to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25.

The company has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.93.

