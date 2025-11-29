Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.6% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Evoke to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evoke currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.93.

