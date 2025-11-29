Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) was down 9.6% on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. Approximately 8,449,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoke presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.93.

