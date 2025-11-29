Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 9.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 87.25.

The firm has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.11.

