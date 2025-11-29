Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.6% on Friday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a GBX 35 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 95. Evoke traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

EVOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25.

The company has a market cap of £119.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 54.11.

