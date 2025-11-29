Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 9.6% – Here’s Why

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.6% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.10 and last traded at GBX 26.50. 8,449,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 2,564,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29.30.

EVOK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Evoke to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoke currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 87.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 53.93. The company has a market capitalization of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84.

