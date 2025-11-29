Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 18.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Evoke to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 95 to GBX 35 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 87.25.

The stock has a market cap of £119.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 42.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.93.

