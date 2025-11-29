Evmos (EVMOS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $697.11 Thousand

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $697.11 thousand and $240.17 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 40.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Evmos

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives."

