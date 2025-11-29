Evergy Inc. $EVRG Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $43,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Evergy by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 84,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Evergy by 4.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Evergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.16%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.