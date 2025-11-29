Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,100 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 54,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 31.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 84,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Axos Financial by 370.7% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 74,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Persistent Asset Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $82.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.35. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $323.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.96 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AX. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $63,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile



Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.



