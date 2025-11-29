Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,977 Shares of CNX Resources Corporation. $CNX

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,952,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,178,000 after buying an additional 665,289 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,945.1% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 353,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 336,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CNX opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. CNX Resources Corporation. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.80 million. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corporation. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNX Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CNX Resources

About CNX Resources

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Corporation. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.