Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,550 Shares of Novanta Inc. $NOVT

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta by 329.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Novanta by 65.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Novanta from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Novanta from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.00.

Novanta Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $113.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.42. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $173.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $247.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Novanta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.240-3.300 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.930 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Novanta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.