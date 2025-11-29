Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4,115.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62. Black Hills Corporation has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $74.02.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other Black Hills news, CFO Kimberly F. Nooney sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,025,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,704.70. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

