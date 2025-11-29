Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 54.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,999 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,205,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,258,000 after purchasing an additional 389,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 175.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,859,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,347,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,227,000 after acquiring an additional 196,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 213,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,308 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIG. UBS Group increased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

SIG stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $110.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

