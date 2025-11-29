Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $16.24 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $191.10 or 0.00210164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion and approximately $121.01 thousand worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90,789.70 or 0.99846275 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 190.91130845 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $111,460.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

