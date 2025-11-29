Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 477 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,315,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $233,311,000 after purchasing an additional 102,137 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 57.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $173,381,000 after purchasing an additional 340,966 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 926,669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 639,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $115,850,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $242.00 target price on Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,807.30. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $242.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.79 and a 200-day moving average of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.03. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.33 and a 52-week high of $246.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.09%.The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.