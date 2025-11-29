Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $105,000 Investment in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,157 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CX. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Cemex by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,320,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,500,000 after buying an additional 20,698,791 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cemex by 115.6% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,831,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cemex by 58.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,187,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,030 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cemex by 5.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,727,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after acquiring an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cemex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,123,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cemex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cemex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cemex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Cemex Price Performance

Cemex stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Cemex had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Cemex’s payout ratio is 9.68%.

Cemex Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.