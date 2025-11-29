Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $97,000 in Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,374 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 92.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:BBD opened at $3.67 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Banco Bradesco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on BBD

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.