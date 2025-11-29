EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in EMCOR Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $614.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.25. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $778.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $657.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.91.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. This trade represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

