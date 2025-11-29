Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,657 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. BIT Capital GmbH lifted its position in Oscar Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 4,521,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,276,000 after acquiring an additional 47,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Oscar Health from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.86.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. The trade was a 44.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.88. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $23.80.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 21.50% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.