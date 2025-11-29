Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 123.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,685,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,427 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Klaviyo by 44.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,780 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 105.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,692,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,846,000 after acquiring an additional 867,666 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 226,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $7,323,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $127,480,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,826,203 shares of company stock worth $182,108,343. 49.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Klaviyo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Klaviyo Price Performance

KVYO opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.12 million for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Articles

