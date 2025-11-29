Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,051 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.0% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $786,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.4% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Williamson Legacy Group LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,913,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,598,000 after purchasing an additional 177,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 329,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.7%

LLY opened at $1,074.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $889.37 and a 200-day moving average of $799.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,111.99.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Daiwa America downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,047.50.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

