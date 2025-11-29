Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,199,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 92.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 743,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after buying an additional 356,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $190.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.65 billion, a PE ratio of 120.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $223.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.09.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This represents a 75.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,215,130 shares of company stock worth $249,031,488. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

