Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

COF opened at $218.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.56 and a 200-day moving average of $212.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $9,583,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

